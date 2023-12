GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot outside an apartment Monday in Greenville County.

The shooting happened on Mae Drive around 3:45 p.m., according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

A person of interest was detained in connection with the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.