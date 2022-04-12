LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who they said is a person of interest in a shooting Tuesday night in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 6:30pm on Chicago Drive near Gray Court.

Deputies said the victim was flown to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Investigators said they are looking for 34-year-old Rashad Kentrel Irby as the person of interest in that shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Irby was also wanted on two previous warrants for Pointing and Presenting a Weapon.

Irby is 5’11” and weighs 300 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants, deputies said.

Irby is believed to have left the scene in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.