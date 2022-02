GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said one person was shot in the parking lot of Brass Monkey in Greenville.

According to the police department, the shooting occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and GPD and EMS responded.

GPD said one person was shot in the leg and multiple vehicles were damaged as a result of the shooting.

This incident is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.