OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after deputies said they were shot in the head Friday evening in Oconee County.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Horseshoe Lane near Little River Lane.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators said they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office said the SWAT team was put on standby at the scene.

