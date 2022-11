Emergency crews at scene of shooting on Conrad Drive in Spartanburg County, S.C., November 1, 2022 (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Conrad Drive.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

