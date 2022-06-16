GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting Thursday night in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Furman Hall Road around 10:40pm for a gunshot victim.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a juvenile with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.