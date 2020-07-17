1 shot on Meadow Hills Dr. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Anderson County, Thursday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 9:00pm on Meadow Hills Drive.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.