1 shot on Williams St. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Williams Street shortly after 10:00pm for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.