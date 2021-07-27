1 shot on Williams St. in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Williams Street shortly after 10:00pm for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store