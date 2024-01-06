SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot Saturday evening while coyote hunting in Spartanburg County.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting accident in Enoree.

Two hunters were coyote hunting and one accidentally shot the other with a shotgun, officials said.

The victim suffered wounds to the hand and chest. Both believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.