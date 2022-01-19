1 stabbed during argument over panhandling spot in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Asheville following an argument over a panhandling spot.

Asheville Police responded to the stabbing around 3:40 p.m. at Merrimon Avenue and Interstate 240.

Officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with a stab wound to the leg. The man was treated at the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators said two men were in an argument over the panhandling spot when one stabbed the victim.

The suspect, a tall man with long hair, ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.