1 stabbed in Greenville Co., investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident involving one person on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call at approximately 12:28 a.m. to 1070 N Hwy 25 in reference to a stabbing. When Deputies arrived on the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was found sitting in a vehicle, deputies said. The victim has been taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation of this case.