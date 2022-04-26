GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after they were stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Old Pelzer Road for a stabbing just before 3:15 p.m.

Investigators said they detained a person of interest after finding several people who were involved.

The sheriff’s office said they learned there was a fight just before the stabbing.

There’s no word yet on a motive, deputies said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries but their condition is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.