1 suspect shot, deputies looking for 3 others after burglary in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said one person was shot when a homeowner fired at a group of people who had broken into his Oconee County home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Timber Ridge Lane near Shiloh Road just before 2:00pm for reports of shots fired.

Investigators said they determined that one suspect was at Oconee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined that a group burglarized a home while armed and that while they were on the property, the homeowner shot and injured one of the people.

The injured suspect has since been released from the hospital and was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Oconee County deputies said they have identified two other people involved and are working to identify a fourth.

The identity of the first suspect has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.