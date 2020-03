Emergency crews on scene after car overturns into creek along Breazeale Road in Anderson Co., March 18, 2020

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle overturned into a creek in Anderson County, Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Breazeale Road near Bowlan Road just before 9:30pm, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Firefighters from Whitefield Fire Department responded to the scene to pull the driver from the car.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition at this time.