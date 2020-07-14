1 taken to hospital after shooting in Anderson Co.

Shooting along Mize Road near Belton in Anderson County, July 14, 2020.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 5:00pm to an address on Mize Road near Belton.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives and forensic investigators are currently on scene.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.