1 taken to hospital after shooting in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Shooting along Mize Road near Belton in Anderson County, July 14, 2020.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 5:00pm to an address on Mize Road near Belton.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives and forensic investigators are currently on scene.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

  • Shooting along Mize Road near Belton in Anderson County, July 14, 2020.
  • Shooting along Mize Road near Belton in Anderson County, July 14, 2020.
  • Shooting along Mize Road near Belton in Anderson County, July 14, 2020.
  • Shooting along Mize Road near Belton in Anderson County, July 14, 2020.
  • Shooting along Mize Road near Belton in Anderson County, July 14, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories