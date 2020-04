SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a one-year-old was shot in the head at a home in Spindale, Tuesday evening.

According to the Spindale Police Department, officers were called to a home on Guffey Road for a shooting around 7:45pm.

The child was taken to Rutherford Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are currently on scene conducting interviews.

