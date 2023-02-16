CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Ten people were charged after an illegal gambling operation was busted in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officials raided a business on Feb. 7 at 1111 Cherokee Avenue in Gaffney in reference to illegal gambling operations.

At the time of the execution, six people were playing the gambling machines along with an attendant overseeing the operation.

Deputies said they found 11 machines inside the business.

Deputies charged four out of the six people playing the unlawful gambling machines. However, they were summoned to court and not physically arrested. They are listed as followed:

Terry Wayne Dawkins, 65, of Gaffney

Leslie Terell Littlejohn, 52, of Gaffney

Mika Jeannette Austin, 43, of Gaffney

Bobbie Jo Dover, 48, of Gaffney

The two other people playing the poker machines were arrested after deputies found drugs in their possession. They were charged with the following:

Mia Bryson 48, of Gaffney, was charged with unlawfully gambling and possession of methamphetamine

Julie Elizabeth Dase, 46, of Gaffney, was charged with unlawfully gambling and possession of schedule II drug fentanyl

The last person arrested that day was the attendant, Sharon Dyer Davenport, 51, of Gaffney. She was charged with gambling keeping a gaming house and eleven counts of gambling, unlawful possession operation of slot, video or gambling device.

On Feb. 8, deputies arrested Sherry Yvonne Wilson, 64, of Gaffney, another attendant, who they said was helping run the illegal poker machines, and one of the owners, Douglas Gene Humphries, 53, of Gaffney.

They were both charged with gambling keeping a gaming house and eleven counts of gambling, unlawful possession operation of slot, video or gambling device.

On Monday, investigators arrested the other owner, Kenneth Wade Branch, 23, of Gaffney, after he surrendered himself at the Cherokee County Detention Center on the same charges.

The sheriff’s office said this months-long investigation resulted in 56 changes brought against 10 people, the seizure of 11 gambling machines and $5,916.

Anyone with information about illegal gambling operations or illegal activity is asked to call 1-888-CRIMESC.