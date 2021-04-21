10 motorcycles, 1 truck recovered from chop shop in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after detectives and the NC DMV License & Theft Bureau executed a search warrant on a chop shop on Wednesday.

Detectives recovered nine motorcycles and a stolen Chevrolet Dually truck from the shop on located on Old Farm School Road, sheriff officials said. They also located a plate stamp machine that had been used to alter the VIN numbers of the stolen property.

Ryan Heyward Gentry, 29, has been charged with 10 counts of felony possession of the stolen motor vehicles, five counts of felony altering or changing engine or other numbers and one count of felony operating an illegal chop shop.

Gentry is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives are working to return the stolen motorcycles and truck to their rightful owners.

“Thank you to the DMV for their assistance during this investigation. Any time we are able to go to our community members and return their stolen property to them is a good day. Thank you to our Property Crimes Detectives and Deputies at the Sheriff’s Office who worked on this case for weeks to bring this individual into custody,” says Sheriff Quentin Miller.