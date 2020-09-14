$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold at Spinx in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! Someone won $10,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was sold at the Spinx #134 on Fairview Road in Simpsonville.

The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number, according to the press release. The winning numbers were 3, 15, 42, 48 and 56. The Megaball number was 13.

The winner will have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Click here to learn more about claiming the prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday will be $119 million.