$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Greenville

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Greenville Tuesday night.

The ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on Laurens Road in Greenville, lottery officials said.

The Greenville ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000.

According to lottery officials, net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.