$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Greenville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Greenville Tuesday night.

The ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on Laurens Road in Greenville, lottery officials said.

The Greenville ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000.

According to lottery officials, net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store