GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In honor of one of Duke’s Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.

Eugenia Duke, of Greenville, was one of the earliest female entrepreneurs for Duke’s Mayonnaise.

In August 1917, Eugenia Duke and her daughter Martha began selling homemade sandwiches for 10 cents each at YMCA-run Army canteens to help make money for their family during the war.

To honor Duke’s legacy, community members came together to make 10,000 sandwiches to give away to local food banks, schools, soup kitchens and shelters.