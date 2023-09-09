GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday marks 22 years since the September 11th attacks. Hundreds gathered here at Fluor Field on Saturday, to honor the first responders who lost their lives on that day.

September, 11th 2001, a fateful day burned into our nation’s memory.

“That day on 9-11, 2001 many brave people went in and gave their lives, and they didn’t come back out of the World Trade Center,” Micah Rains, Lt. Greenville City Fire Department said.

The attacks in New York were felt across the country and still linger today, 22 years later.

“We say 343 firefighters, firefighters are still dying today because of cancers developed while they were working that day and it’s an ongoing issue,” Rains said.

To honor the memory of those who ran towards danger, the Greenville City Fire Department hosted a symbolic event to pay their respects.

“We climb the equivalent of 110 stories which is what the World Trade Center was and it’s just a good way for the community to come together,” Rains added. “We have cross fitters, we have military, we have the first responder element, we have families, we have families climbing with their children, with their spouses.”

“From the entry fees and the sponsor fees, all that goes to the National Fallen Firefighter Association, so firefighters that were killed in the line of duty, this money goes back to them to help their family’s education and things like that and that’s what it’s about.”

This also teaches those growing up in a post-9/11 world, what it means to “never forget.”

“It allows us to remember, a lot of kids growing up today it’s a piece of history they weren’t alive than by doing events like this seeing hundreds and hundreds of people, hundreds of firefighters hundreds of law enforcement, it’s a way to bring that imagery to life so they can now join in the memorial of their remembrance.”

The Greenville City Fire Department said that this year is the biggest turnout for the annual event yet. Last year they ranked 6th in the nation for the climb, raising nearly $60,000.

his year they are expecting to surpass that ranking and amount of money.