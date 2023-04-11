PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Veterans gathered in Pickens County Monday morning to honor a man who served in World War II.

102-year-old Corporal Ralph Conte received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service.

Corporal Conte landed on Normandy Beach and served in Germany.

He said the best part of the day was seeing his fellow veterans come together.

“I always said to this day, I don’t ever remember changing my socks through the whole war. Even changing my shoes. This is the way it was,” Corporal Conte said. “You don’t have time to wash or take a bath or anything like that. You just keep going.”

During the ceremony, Corporal Conte received a replacement set of dog tags that he originally lost in 1946.