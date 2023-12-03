RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people during a roundup over the weekend.
The roundups were conducted in Ellenboro and Mooresboro.
As a result, deputies seized 9.16 grams methamphetamine, 1 gram of fentanyl, 1.57 grams of Xanax, and 3.49 grams of marijuana.
Deputies arrested the following people for the following charges:
Amber Dawn Jennings was arrested for:
- felony possession methamphetamine
- felony possession schedule ii controlled substance
Jennings was given a $3,000 secured bond.
David Allen Wilson was arrested for:
- PWIMSD methamphetamine
- simple possess schedule vi controlled substance
- possess drug paraphernalia
Wilson was given a $5,000 secured bond.
Donald Christopher Willis was arrested for:
- felony breaking and entering
- larceny after breaking and entering
- possess methamphetamine
- simple possess schedule iv controlled substance
- simple possess schedule vi controlled substance
Willis is currently on a 48 hour hold.
Jonathan Lee Reece was arrested for:
- felony possession schedule II
Reece was given a $2,500 secured bond.
The following outstanding warrants were also served during the roundup:
Jamie Ryan Tweed was arrested for:
- obtaining property by false pretense X10
- financial Card theft
- financial card fraud
Tweed was transported by deputies to Cleveland County for warrants in their county.
Michael Van Jones was arrested for:
- probation violation
Jones was given a $10,000 secured bond.
Vic Ryan Epley was arrested for:
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- possess drug paraphernalia
Epley was given a $25,000 secured bond.
Joshua Shane Corn was arrested for:
- larceny of motor vehicle
Corn was given a $2,500 secured bond.
Randy Silas Baxley II was arrested for:
- failure to appear on a misdemeanor
Randy was given a $500 unsecured bond.
Robert Payne Davis was arrested for:
- communicating threats X2
Davis was given no bond.
Horace Neal Cabiness was arrested for:
- failure to appear on a misdemeanor
Cabiness was given a $400 cash bond.