RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people during a roundup over the weekend.

The roundups were conducted in Ellenboro and Mooresboro.

As a result, deputies seized 9.16 grams methamphetamine, 1 gram of fentanyl, 1.57 grams of Xanax, and 3.49 grams of marijuana.

Deputies arrested the following people for the following charges:

Amber Dawn Jennings was arrested for:

felony possession methamphetamine

felony possession schedule ii controlled substance

Jennings was given a $3,000 secured bond.

David Allen Wilson was arrested for:

PWIMSD methamphetamine

simple possess schedule vi controlled substance

possess drug paraphernalia

Wilson was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Donald Christopher Willis was arrested for:

felony breaking and entering

larceny after breaking and entering

possess methamphetamine

simple possess schedule iv controlled substance

simple possess schedule vi controlled substance

Willis is currently on a 48 hour hold.

Jonathan Lee Reece was arrested for:

felony possession schedule II

Reece was given a $2,500 secured bond.

The following outstanding warrants were also served during the roundup:

Jamie Ryan Tweed was arrested for:

obtaining property by false pretense X10

financial Card theft

financial card fraud

Tweed was transported by deputies to Cleveland County for warrants in their county.

Michael Van Jones was arrested for:

probation violation

Jones was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Vic Ryan Epley was arrested for:

trafficking in methamphetamine

possess drug paraphernalia

Epley was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Joshua Shane Corn was arrested for:

larceny of motor vehicle

Corn was given a $2,500 secured bond.

Randy Silas Baxley II was arrested for:

failure to appear on a misdemeanor

Randy was given a $500 unsecured bond.

Robert Payne Davis was arrested for:

communicating threats X2

Davis was given no bond.

Horace Neal Cabiness was arrested for:

failure to appear on a misdemeanor

Cabiness was given a $400 cash bond.