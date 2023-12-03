RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people during a roundup over the weekend.

The roundups were conducted in Ellenboro and Mooresboro.

As a result, deputies seized 9.16 grams methamphetamine, 1 gram of fentanyl, 1.57 grams of Xanax, and 3.49 grams of marijuana.

Deputies arrested the following people for the following charges:

Amber Dawn Jennings was arrested for:

  • felony possession methamphetamine
  • felony possession schedule ii controlled substance

Jennings was given a $3,000 secured bond.

David Allen Wilson was arrested for:

  • PWIMSD methamphetamine
  • simple possess schedule vi controlled substance
  • possess drug paraphernalia

Wilson was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Donald Christopher Willis was arrested for:

  • felony breaking and entering
  • larceny after breaking and entering
  • possess methamphetamine
  • simple possess schedule iv controlled substance
  • simple possess schedule vi controlled substance

Willis is currently on a 48 hour hold.

Jonathan Lee Reece was arrested for:

  • felony possession schedule II

Reece was given a $2,500 secured bond.

The following outstanding warrants were also served during the roundup:

Jamie Ryan Tweed was arrested for:

  • obtaining property by false pretense X10
  • financial Card theft
  • financial card fraud

Tweed was transported by deputies to Cleveland County for warrants in their county.

Michael Van Jones was arrested for:

  • probation violation

Jones was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Vic Ryan Epley was arrested for:

  • trafficking in methamphetamine
  • possess drug paraphernalia

Epley was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Joshua Shane Corn was arrested for:

  • larceny of motor vehicle

Corn was given a $2,500 secured bond.

Randy Silas Baxley II was arrested for:

  • failure to appear on a misdemeanor

Randy was given a $500 unsecured bond.

Robert Payne Davis was arrested for:

  • communicating threats X2

Davis was given no bond.

Horace Neal Cabiness was arrested for:

  • failure to appear on a misdemeanor

Cabiness was given a $400 cash bond.