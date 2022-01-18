11 state, county government offices operating on inclement weather schedules

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTRN) - Intuit, the company that owns Turbo Tax, said that it would no longer be participating in the IRS's Free File program in July. For years the company offered free e-file services and was featured on the IRS website.

Turbo Tax does have a free file option on its website, even though they are not participating in the IRS's program. There are limitations on who can use their free service and people who have used Turbo Tax's free file service in the past may find themselves unable to this year.