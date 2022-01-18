11 state, county government offices operating on inclement weather schedules

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Emergency Management announced Tuesday morning there are 11 state and county government offices operating on inclement weather schedules.

As of 5 a.m., Anderson, Cherokee and Greenville County offices will be closed on Tuesday,

The following counties are on a delay:

  • Chester – delayed by 2 hours
  • Lancaster – delayed until 10:00 a.m.
  • Laurens – delayed by 2 hours
  • Spartanbug – delayed until 12:00 p.m.
  • Oconee – delayed until 12:00 p.m.
  • Pickens – delayed until 11:00 a.m.
  • Union – delayed until 12:00 p.m.
  • York – delayed until 10:00 a.m.

