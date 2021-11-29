After 11-year-old loses trombone in house fire, a 7NEWS viewer came to the rescue

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – During an early morning fire last Friday, a family lost everything they owned.

Among the items destroyed was an 11-year-old boy’s trombone, just a week before his first concert.

Just when he thought he might never play again, a 7NEWS viewer came to the rescue.

“A trombone is a trombone and I’m glad I’m still alive to play a trombone,” said Knox Sims-Harris, one of the fire victims.

Sims-Harris lost his home and everything inside. He said he was bringing his trombone home to practice before his big concert, on December 2.

“I’ve been practicing music a lot lately, like I normally don’t bring it home, but it’s my first concert so I wanted to make sure I’m not messing up,” said Sims-Harris.

The intense heat from the fire melted the trombone, and his family wasn’t sure he would be able to play in the concert.

Thanks to Contessa Miller, Knox’s music career will carry on.

“They have a huge plate-full of problems right now and this was kind of a preeminent one, because of the upcoming concert. It was nice to be able to put that in their hands today,” said Miller.

Miller says the trombone was her son’s when he was in middle school. She says the instrument has had a long history.

“Not long after I got it, I was involved in a car crash. The trombone was in the trunk, the trunk was completely folded over the trombone,” said Miller.

Thankfully, they were able to salvage the trombone, and years later, pass it to a new owner.

“Mrs. Miller, I very much appreciate you and I thank you for letting me use the trombone,” said Sims-Harris.

Decindy Sims is Knox’s grandmother and owned the house he was living in. She said this selfless act has put some light in their life during a time of darkness.

“I’m so grateful to her, because she wanted to make sure my grandson had everything for that concert, and she did just that,” said Sims.

The family wants to thank everyone that’s stepped in to help. Especially, Contessa Miller, who gave Knox not only a trombone, but another chance at making music.

On top of the trombone, the Millers got Knox a new outfit to wear for his concert, and they’re planning on attending.