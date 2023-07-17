GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash Sunday in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of Cedar Lane Road.

Investigators said a Honda Accord traveling down the road, made a left-hand turn and collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The 11-year-old was a passenger in the backseat of the Honda.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead according to the coroner.

The child’s identity and manner of death have not been released at this time.

The crash is an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.