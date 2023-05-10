CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were facing charges after 1,100 fentanyl pills along with other drugs were found at a home in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into illegal drug activity led them to a home on Sycamore Street near Gaffney.

During a search Tuesday, officers said they found 1,100 fentanyl pills, 43 grams of methamphetamine, and 106 grams of marijuana in the home and in a storage building on the property.

Three people in the home, Kaleb Shane Hall, Phaedra Joanne Hall, and Kevin Dean Davis, were arrested on multiple drug charges.

All three were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where deputies say another 1.81 grams of methamphetamine was found on Hall.