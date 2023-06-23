SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Seneca was awarded a $12 million grant to support the construction of a mixed-use parking garage.

The parking garage will serve a new performing arts center on Main Street in Downtown Seneca.

The $12 million funding will be coupled with a recent $10 million grant to complete both buildings as one project that will include a 706-seat performing arts center and a 440-space parking garage.

City officials said the parking garage will increase much-needed parking availability to support business development and tourism to the city.

This grant was awarded when Governor Henry McMaster signed the state budget for 2024.