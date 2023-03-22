CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday after executing a search warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, narcotics officers went to a residence near 4th Street in Gaffney around noon in search of 33-year-old Darius Quateze Phillips who had an outstanding bench warrant.

Upon arrival, Ta’Shun Emake Belk, 22, opened the door of the residence where officers smelled the odor of marijuana and saw a bag of marijuana on a chair.

Officers obtained a search warrant.

After executing the search warrant, officers seized 12 pounds of marijuana, two pistols, one stolen out of Spartanburg County and two sets of digital scales.

Phillips was charged with the following:

trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds

possession of weapon during a violent crime

possession of stolen pistol

possession of pistol modified to fire as an automatic weapon

bench warrant failure to appear

Belk was charged with pwid marijuana and resisting arrest.