GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at a bus stop in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Haley Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m. at East Lee Road and Tiffany Drive.

Taylor is 5’3″ tall and weighs 80 pounds with long black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said they have no reason to believe Taylor is in danger or injured. He said they believe she ran away and was possibly with a friend.

Anyone who sees Taylor is asked to call 911.

The sheriff’s office has set up a command post for their search in the area of Cardinal Drive.