HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A nearly 1,200-acre wildfire continues to burn along Interstate 40 in Haywood County.

The Black Bear Fire began Thursday morning when a tractor trailer overturned on I-40 near mile marker 3.

Map showing location of Black Bear Fire along Interstate 40 in Haywood County, N.C. (From: U.S. Forest Service)

As of noon Saturday, the fire is 1,193 acres in size and is 0% contained, according to the United States Forest Service.

166 personnel are working in the Pisgah National Forest to contain and extinguish the fire along with three helicopters.

The fire is burning north of Interstate 40 toward the Tennessee state line.

The U.S. Forest Service said wet weather overnight gave crews a chance to put containment lines in place and prepare for drier conditions over the rest of the weekend and early next week.

Interstate 40 remains open and drivers can expect to see smoke when driving near the fire.

Rain is in the forecast late Monday into Tuesday, which officials said should limit the fire’s potential to spread.