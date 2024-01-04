GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An entertainment venue named Trueline is coming to downtown Greenville.

An old building along Rhett Street in Greenville’s West End will soon be a hub for music lovers.

Top performers from around the country are expected to come to Greenville to put on a show.

Trueline’s founder and CEO Michael Grozier said this $13 million project continues the transformation of the West End area into an entertainment district.

Other business owners in the area said being a part of the growth of Greenville’s West End has been incredible.

“I think the city has taken its time,” said Vincent Paschetta, director of operations for Urban Wren and Bellwether. “It has been thoughtful on who they want to partner with and I think that has shown and it is still keeping the grass routes of the community so it still feels like a local community.”

Grozier said Trueline will add to the area’s successful growth. It will be a two-story, 1,700-capacity music hall spanning 34,000 square feet at the corner of Rhett Street and Wardlaw Street.

“Greenville is an extraordinary town,” said Grozier, who also co-founded House of Blues. “It is a beautiful place. I don’t have to tell you, you know. But the idea that we’re going to try to get bands to stop here that haven’t stopped up to this point and try to bring even more music to town, we are going to need something that the industry is going to respond to.”

Trueline is expected to host a variety of performers from all music genres, comedians and others.

People who 7NEWS spoke to in downtown Greenville said they would check out the venue.

“I would say yes, it’s a good idea especially if they feature a variety of performers,” said Dan Dewitt, an Easley resident

Nearby businesses said they believe the entertainment venue will positively impact the area and their business.

“We think it is a great idea,” Paschetta said. “We support it from both concepts. We welcome the business it is going to bring, the foot traffic. We think it is going to be a great addition to the West End, hopefully continue to build the community down here.”

Grozier said he plans to employ 500 people in the area. He said not only will it be a place for fun, food, and entertainment, but it will be a driving force in Greenville’s economy.

“For every dollar the people spend inside the building – whether it is tickets, food and beverage, tickets, or merchandise – they are spending that same dollar outside,” Grozier said. “We expect that we will be a $12 million business starting and we expect that means it will be $12 million in the immediate vicinity around us as well.”

At this time, the entertainment venue is expected to open in 2025.