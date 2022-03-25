CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – 13 people were potentially exposed to a rabid calf in Clemson, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC said the calf was raised near Highway 28 South and was a part of rabies vaccinated heard, however, it was too young to be vaccinated.

The calf was submitted to DHEC laboratory for testing on Tuesday and confirmed to have rabies on Wednesday, officials said.

The 13 people who were potentially exposed have been referred to their healthcare providers, according to DHEC.