UPDATE: Deputies said he has been found safe.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen Monday night at his home near Simpsonville.

Jayden Gracely, who reportedly has autism, was last seen at his home on Montalcino Way around 9:45 p.m, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Gracely was wearing gray sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt when he ran away from home. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Deputies said they are actively searching the area with bloodhounds.