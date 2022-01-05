14 Hendersonville businesses receive grant money for improvements

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – 14 businesses in downtown Hendersonville are using grant money to help pivot their business during the pandemic.

“It’s been a great support for our downtown businesses,” said downtown manager Jamie Carpenter. “We received $25,000 from Duke Energy Foundation to be able to redistribute out to our businesses.”

Carpenter said owners could apply for grants ranging between $500 to $2,500. Applicants were evaluated based on enhancement of the outdoor area, potential for long-term viability, and creativity and innovation.

“A lot of our businesses have used it to expand outdoors, which is really critical,” said Carpenter.

The owner of Oklawaha Brewing Company said outdoor seating is a huge plus.

“It added about 25 additional seats I would say, which is about a 20 percent increase for us which is fantastic during this you know crazy COVID times,” said Joseph Dinam, the owner of Oklawaha Brewing Company.

He received $2,500 to add an outdoor section.

“It’s been a huge bonus to us. We watched people every day, even while it’s cold now and the seats are outside, come in, get a beer and go immediately outside,” said Dinam.

Black Bear Coffee Company is spending its grant money outside too.

“On sunny days, even in the winter, we’ll have people sitting outside,” said general manager Mary Kate Meadows.

It’s going to upgrade patio seating and Meadows said every dollar helps.

“Our sidewalk seating needed some help, for sure. It gets a lot of use. Our umbrellas have taken a beating, so it’s just the place that we needed it the most, that sidewalk seating for sure,” said Meadows.

Meadow said the patio furniture will be upgraded by the spring.

These businesses received grant money: