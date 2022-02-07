$14 million downtown revitalization project in the works for Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Downtown Simpsonville is set to get a complete makeover as part of a $14 million revitalization project.

“Right now, traffic in downtown Simpsonville is very difficult to navigate. It gets backed up. There are a lot of cars coming through here,” said Simpsonville City Administrator Dianna Gracely. “So first and foremost we want to improve the way traffic flows downtown.”

Victoria Shiffler, the general manager of Carolina Olive Oil, has heard and seen the chaos outside her window everyday.

“The growth of Simpsonville has really attracted a lot of people, which is great, but we don’t have enough parking and traffic at the intersections gets a little haywire sometimes,” said Shiffler. “We’ve gone from ghost town to highly populated in the matter of years.”

“I usually come in after rush hour traffic, but I’ve been in the rush hour traffic here, and with the schools close by in the area, it can get kind of crowded kind of quickly,” said Shiffler. “Intersections can be jammed or slow.”

Some said it’s not only a headache for those in cars, but for walkers and cyclists, as well.

“I drive through these intersections and you see a lot of people who are trying to turn, but then the people behind them won’t just wait, they’ll go around them which causes more of a risk for accidents,” Shiffler said.

“Pedestrians trying to cross, it’s not pedestrian friendly right now,” Shiffler said.

“There are no designated bike lanes or anything for cyclists. There are existing sidewalks, but unfortunately on many of the locations the power poles are right in the middle of the sidewalk,” Gracely said. “So, there really not ADA accessible. It’s not conducive. It doesn’t feel safe for pedestrians, and so we’re trying to enhance all of that, not only to beautify it and make it more aesthetically pleasing, but the main goal is to make it safer for everyone,” Gracely said.

Now, changes are on its way for the city.

“We’re going to do two one-way streets. We’re going to one-way Curtis Street from west to east, and College Street from east to west,” Gracely said. “We feel like that’s going to move traffic much more efficiently through downtown,” she said. “And all of the arterial streets are going to get a complete redo,” Gracely said.

The complete overhaul will bring traffic relief, drainage improvements, and new lighting, and more to nine streets.

“We’ll be doing new stormwater improvements, streetscape, new street lighting. Part of the streetscape will have street trees,” Gracely said. “New crosswalks. Much safer crosswalks, that are not just stamped asphalt. You know that will last and not fade over.”

The project will include new sidewalks or, in some areas, multi-purpose paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

A “festival street” is also planned for South Main Street.

“Where the Ice Cream Station is, we’re going to create that as a festival street. So we’re going to have pavers and elevated,” Gracely said. “When we want to close it off for special events, we’ll be able to do that.”

“I think it’s good. Anything they can do to kind of ease everybody’s mind, make it easier for everybody,” said Cade Klaczko, a frequent traveler. “Anything they can do to kind of make it a little less congested it’ll be great.”

Gracely said they will also address some parking issues.

“As a general manager of the store, it’s going to be fabulous because it will bring more parking and better spacing,” Shiffler said.

This project not only offers a solution for those who work and live in Simpsonville, but sets up the city for what’s to come.

“The boundary of this project extends beyond what is considered the core business district,” said Gracely. “So, we’re hoping that all of these public improvements and creating great public spaces beyond that central business district will encourage more in field development and also redevelopment of properties.”

Gracely said, right now, survey work is being done and engineers are working on design plans for the project. She said they’re hoping to unveil the project by late summer, with construction to start later in the year.

Gracely also said that since the project is proposing changes to traffic patterns, there will be a public meeting for the community.

The meeting will allow the community to provide comments on the proposal when the project is ready to unveil.