Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that left one person injured on Monday afternoon.

Officers said that they responded to a shooting on Enterprise Lane around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officers, life-saving measures were done until EMS arrived. EMS airlifted the victim to a medical facility in Greenville with serious injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers were seeking a person of interest. Officers located a 14-year-old juvenile suspect and arrested him, a firearm was also found by officers. The juvenile was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Officers said that the victim was last in surgery but their condition is unknown at this time.