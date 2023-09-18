GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection to a stabbing that happened on Sunday.

7NEWS previously reported deputies responded to a call in reference to a stabbing near 75 Mall Connector Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 16-year-old girl suffering from at least one stab wound.

The sheriff’s office said a 14-year-old was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim has been released from the hospital.