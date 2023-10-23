GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old was arrested and is facing murder charges following a shooting in Greenville County on Sunday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Crescent Landing Apartments on White Horse Road around 1:30 p.m. in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 15-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries caused by a gunshot.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

During the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect, identified as a 14-year-old boy walked into the apartments and fired a shot after an altercation occurred between the two.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody Sunday and will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

He faces charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.