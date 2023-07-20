GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in an apartment in Gaffney.

The Gaffney Police Department responded to Limestone Court Apartments at 125 Beltline Road around 1:50 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the teenager with a gunshot wound to the right collarbone.

The teenager was airlifted to the hospital where they remain in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said two adults and three juveniles were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Officers said the investigation is in its early stages and they are currently conducting interviews in reference to the shooting.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.