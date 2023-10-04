OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old accused of having a gun on an Oconee County school bus was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager is charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, making student threats, and possessing a weapon on school property.

The sheriff’s office began their investigation Monday after receiving reports that a student brought a gun on a bus.

The student involved did not attend school Tuesday.

Investigators said they determined that the teenager made threats to students on the bus while in possession of a gun.

The teenager was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.