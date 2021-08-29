15-year-old dies following motorcycle crash in Honea Path, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Anderson County Friday night.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner identified the victim as Kaden Jonathan Bond, 15, of Anderson.

The crash happened at 9:50 p.m. on Main Street and Central Avenue in Honea Path.

The coroner’s office said Bond was driving the motorcycle when he hit a vehicle head-on.

Bond was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle, the coroner’s office said.

Bond was taken to the hospital where he died.

Honea Path Fire-EMS, Honea Path Fire Department, and Honea Path Police Department responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Honea Path Police Department.