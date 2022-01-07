15-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A teenager was flown to the hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Gordon Circle shortly before 3:00pm for a shooting.

Deputies said a 15-year-old was shot at least once and flown to the hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators said they’re still working to find the exact location where the shooting happened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.