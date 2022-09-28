SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed in a shooting Friday night in Greer.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Red Raven Dr.

According to deputies, James Marcus Turner, 21, shot the victim during a “quick draw competition” to determine which person was the fastest. Turner and his Grandfather attempted to render aid to the victim, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Raelan Cole Hamilton, 21.

Deputies said the pair routinely engaged in the “quick draw competition.”

Friday’s competition turned deadly following the fourteenth round when during the competition, Turner allegedly chambered a round from his clip and pulled the trigger, shooting Hamilton, according to deputies.

Turner was charged with involuntary manslaughter and was released on bond Tuesday.