GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department said that a 16-year-old juvenile was injured during a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening.

Officers said that they responded to a shots fired call along N. Granard Sreet around 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old juvenile who was grazed in the jaw by a bullet. Officers confirmed that it was a “drive-by” shooting but received conflicting descriptions of the suspect vehicle.

According to officers, the victim is also being uncooperative at this time.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Gaffney Police Department at (864)-489-8115.