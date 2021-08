ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old was injured during a shooting Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Old Field Rd in regards to a shooting.

Once they arrived on scene, they saw the victim, a 16-year-old, with at least one gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.