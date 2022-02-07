16-year-old runs away from DSS transport in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need help finding a teen who ran away from DSS transport Monday afternoon in Belton.

According to the Belton Police Department, officers responded at 2 p.m. to the report of a runaway juvenile at the 7-11 convenience store located in the city limits of Belton.

Police identified the teen as as 16-year-old Joshua Gabriel Cuddy.

Police said Cuddy was being taken from the Lancaster Children’s Home to the Anderson County Courthouse for a hearing in family court. Cuddy asked his transport driver could they stop and allow him to use the restroom.

The transport driver, who is a contractor for DSS, agreed to stop and allow Cuddy to use the restroom, according to police. Cuddy entered the convenience store for several minutes and when he came out, he ran along Anderson Street ( US HWY 76 ).

Officers searched the immediate area attempting to locate Cuddy but was unsuccessful.

DSS told police that Cuddy has ties to the Belton area, however, have been unable to provide officers with any official home addresses that Cuddy could possibly be hiding.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Cuddy or any possible locations where Cuddy could be please call 911 , Anderson County Non-Emergency (864) 260-4444 or DSS Supervisor Brittany Standridge (864) 844-3556