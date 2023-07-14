ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was shot Thursday night in an Asheville neighborhood.

The Asheville Police Department said they were called to Mission Hospital around 10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot vicitm.

Officers said 16-year-old was shot in the leg in the area of Livingston Street.

Detectives said they are looking for evidence and are attempting to track down the people who dropped the victim off at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

Police said the teen is the 18th person to be either injured or killed by guns in Asheville so far in 2023.