SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Apartments in the City of Spartanburg are in high demand. City leaders have approved a project to build more than one hundred units alongside a popular walking and biking trail.

Warehouses on Union Street, across from Rail Yard Park, will be home to 160 new apartments. They will be built right next to the Rail Trail in Spartanburg.

City officials said a project like this is a win for the city and the community.

The Rail Trail is the most commonly used trail in the City of Spartanburg. Chris George, with the city, said adding these apartments is a plus.

“Really adding to the growing momentum along the Rail Trail,” said George.

The new apartments will be across from Rail Yard Park and the Vic Bailey Subaru Bike Park.

“We want to take advantage of proximity to those amenities and just, you know, another way of showing that trails can stimulate economic development,” said George.

He said this location hasn’t seen a lot of use.

“That Union Street corridor coming into downtown it’s a gateway into our city that has needed some development for a really long time,” he said.

10 percent of the apartments, George said, will be workforce housing.

“It allows a slightly higher limit, which would be more towards, geared towards police, firefighter, teachers. That kind of income bracket,” he said.

George said projects like this fill a need the city is seeing now.

“We’ve had occupancy in our downtown apartments, in particular, well over 90/95% for years now. And that is with new apartments coming online continuously, they keep filling up and that’s because the demand’s there,” said George.

This $22 million dollar project checks off a lot of boxes for the city, said George.

“The affordable housing, market rate housing, we’re in a position where we need housing at every level, in order to keep prices at an affordable level,” he said.

George said the developer has done other projects in the city before. We’re told there will be plenty of room for parking, but this development is not expected to have a high impact on traffic.

George said the developers do not have a timeline set up for when they’ll break ground, but the next step is to go through the city’s planning process.

As for the Rail Trail extension project, George said it’s still on track to be completed by late summer or early fall.